SONJA BRODHEIM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SONJA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRODHEIM--Sonja, longtime citizen of New York City, died on June 5, 2020. She and her late husband, Robert owned Robert Brodheim Bridal Veils. She was elegant, well-dressed, a world traveler, generous, cultured, and crossed the street against red lights. She escaped Nazi Germany in 1939 with the help of her beloved cousin, Harry Tetelman. She is survived by her cousins and close friends. Services were private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved