BRODHEIM--Sonja, longtime citizen of New York City, died on June 5, 2020. She and her late husband, Robert owned Robert Brodheim Bridal Veils. She was elegant, well-dressed, a world traveler, generous, cultured, and crossed the street against red lights. She escaped Nazi Germany in 1939 with the help of her beloved cousin, Harry Tetelman. She is survived by her cousins and close friends. Services were private.





