TATTERSALL--Stowe. Holding, of Vero Beach, FL, Edgartown, MA, and Lawrenceville, NJ. On November 25 aged 70. Husband of Peg and father of Edie Irvine (Ross). Also survived by his sister Martha Giancola (Paul), nephew David Giancola (Samantha) and his Westie, Kiefer. Predeceased by his parents, Martha Holding and Samuel L. Tattersall, Jr. and his brother Sandy. Graduate of The Hotchkiss School and Brown University. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Vineyard Trust (Edgartown, MA) or the animal shelter of your choice.





