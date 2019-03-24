Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYLVIA HOLTZBERG. View Sign

HOLTZBERG--Sylvia N. May 13, 1923 - March 9, 2019. Long and gratifying career in public health. At 44, seeking a policy-making role in health care, earned MPH from Yale University. A planner by nature, highly effective as Deputy Director, Hudson Valley HAS and VP, Nyack Hospital. Great taste in all things design, a fan of mid-century modern, and a knack for discovering the next great chef in town. Keen intelligence and political diplomacy earned her high respect from those who came to know her. Fiercely independent and private, she found the strength to live out her last few months the way she wished. Pre-deceased by her husband Frederic Holtzberg and son David. Survived by daughter Maggie and grandson Russell Call.



