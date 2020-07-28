TOBY ROZEN

ROZEN--Toby S., 79, of Scarsdale, NY passed away on July 25th. Her husband, Michael Rozen, passed away just three weeks prior, shortly after they had celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Toby was born in Yonkers, NY to Joseph F. and Alice Stein. She attended Yonkers schools and Brandeis University before leaving to start a family. A beloved mother and grandmother, Toby is survived by her three children Nancy Feibus (Arthur), Laurie Weiss (Scott) and Neil Rozen, and by her grandchildren: Andrew and Brian Feibus, Allison Perlman (Zach), Joshua Weiss and Aiden Rozen. Through the Joseph F. Stein Family Foundation, Toby was a major supporter of many charities. The family asks that donations in her memory be made to either JDRF or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.





