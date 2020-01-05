ANDERSON--William G. Born October 19, 1934, passed away on December 31, 2019. Dr. Anderson graduated from Brooklyn College before receiving his doctoral degree from Columbia University. As professor emeritus of Teachers College, Columbia University where he taught for 40 years, Bill was an exceptionally caring educator who supported and nurtured his students with love. Bill is survived by his wife, Rayla (Teichberg) Anderson, his soul mate with whom he shared 60 years of marriage; his daughters and sons-in-law, Dana and Roger O'Connell, and Jill and Rob Jackowitz, and; his grandchildren, Kevin and Sara O'Connell, and Max and Emily Jackowitz. Bill's kindness and integrity were unparalleled. The world has lost a mensch.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 5, 2020