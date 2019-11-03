KATZ--William Loren. (1927-2019) noted historian, truth seeker, and passionate educator whose life's work focused on African American and native peoples, passed away on October 25. He wrote over 40 books and edited more than 200 seminal works on African American history for The New York Times Arno Press series. Predeceased by son, Michael Katz, and survived by wife, Laurie Lehman, daughter, Naomi Katz, granddaughter, Maya Katz-Ali, and lifelong friend, Virginia Shipley. A memorial service will follow.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 3, 2019