SOLOMON-- William Barney. Of Manhattan, May 20, 1951 to April 8, 2020. Loved by his wife Terry, his daughter Sophie (Brandon), and son Daniel, whom he cherished above all. He is also survived by his brother Bob (Marge), sister Judy, and three nephews, Philip, David, and Stephen. Born to Dr. Nathan and Florence (Schneider) Solomon, Bill graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia P&S. He went on to a distinguished career as an NIH grant recipient at Harvard/MIT, where his research resulted in a gene therapy patent for the iron deficient and became a tenured professor of hematology/oncology at Downstate Medical School and attending physician at Maimonides Hospital. A compassionate healer, esteemed mentor, talented photographer, wide reader, he enjoyed his membership at the Park Avenue Synagogue, the ballet, biking in Central Park and dining with friends, who valued his wit, insight, caring ear and encouragement. He died at home, suddenly, holding the hand of his wife of 34 years, leaving us too soon. Please consider donations to the Central Park Conservancy.



