WOLF--William. Beloved husband and father William Wolf died on March 28, 2020 in Manhattan, NY of Covid-19. He was 94 years old. He was a New York film and theater critic, author and professor. A graduate of Rutgers University, he wrote for Cue Magazine, New York Magazine, the Gannett newspapers and The New York Observer. In 1998, he founded his website, Wolf Entertainment Guide, for which he wrote on film, theater, cabaret and cultural activities until a few days before his death. A member of various critics associations, he was a former president of the Drama Desk and chairman of the New York Film Critics Circle. He taught film as literature courses at New York University and a movie preview course at Lincoln Center. Tapes of his interviews with such cinema notables as Charlie Chaplin, Ingmar Bergman, Woody Allen and many more are at the New York Public Library of the Performing Arts. He wrote Landmark Films: The Cinema and Our Century with his wife, Lillian Kramer Wolf, and The Marx Brothers. In the 1950s, he was public relations director for the committee that tried to stop the execution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. Known for his great humor and zest for life, he was an adoring husband to Lillian and a loving father to Julie and Karen, who survive him, together with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration will take place when possible. Donations in his name to the ACLU; New York Public Radio WNYC.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020