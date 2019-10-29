NAGLER--Willibald, MD. Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, Dr. Willibald Nagler. A preeminent physician who specialized in physical medicine and rehabilitation, Dr. Nagler leaves a legacy of compassionate care, clinical service and medical education. Dr. Nagler joined our institutions in 1966 and served as chief of rehabilitation medicine from 1971 until 1998, retiring in 2005 as professor emeritus of rehabilitation medicine. In addition to writing "Dr. Nagler's Body Maintenance and Repair Book," Willibald also established a residency program to train the next generation of physiatrists -- a program that is still thriving today. His friendship, charisma and larger-than-life personality will be missed by those who knew him. Our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues. Dr. Augustine M.K. Choi, Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean, Weill Cornell Medicine Dr. Steven J. Corwin, President and CEO, NewYork- Presbyterian Dr. Joel Stein, Chairman of Rehabilitation Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine; Physiatrist-in-Chief, NewYork-Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center



