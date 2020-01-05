SCHWARTZ--Wilma, 92, passed away on December 19, 2019. A career woman ahead of her time, Wilma drove cross-country in her 20s to work for the Los Angeles Times. While at the Times, she was featured as one of the prettiest women in Los Angeles. Wilma eventually settled back in New York, where she married her husband, Joseph, and raised her daughter, June. Again, a woman ahead of her time, Wilma commuted every day into Manhattan from Tappan, New York, to work for the law firm Kelley Drye. Wilma is survived by her cherished daughter, June, and grand- dog, Louie; loving niece, Solanna; devoted caregivers, Nancy, Rose, Margaret, and Maude; and many dear friends and neighbors from Tappan. Wilma was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph.



