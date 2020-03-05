Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for YALE ENSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ENSON--Yale. It is with sadness that we inform you of the death our dear friend and colleague, Yale Enson, at the age of 91 on Vashon Island, WA. He graduated from Columbia in 1948 and received the MD from SUNY Downstate in 1953. After residency at Kings County Hospital, he trained in the laboratory of Nobel Laureate Andre Cournand of the Columbia Division of Bellevue Hospital in 1959. Yale joined Columbia in 1961 and rose through the ranks to Professor of Clinical Medicine. A researcher in cardiopulmonary physiology, his work described important physiological aspects of the pulmonary circulation. These contributions led to his election to the American Society of Clinical Investigation, American Physiological Society and the Harvey Society. He retired from the Columbia faculty in 1999 after almost 40 years of service. Yale was devoted to our Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care. He gave wise counsel to many of us and took great pride in the accomplishments and growth of the Division, even after he moved to Washington. He is survived by his wife Bea Enson, MD, and a large extended family to whom we extend our heartfelt sympathies. Neil Schluger, MD Chief, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Environmental Health Sciences Donald W. Landry, MD, PhD Samuel Bard Professor of Medicine Chair, Department of Medicine Physician-in-Chief, NYP/Columbia University



