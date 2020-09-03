1/1
Darnell McCrury
ODESSA - Darnell McCrury left his earthly home on August 27, 2020 and joined his heavenly family. He was born November 21, 1939 in Greenville, Texas to Harrell Warren McCrury and Melba Iris Scoggin of Red River CO. The young family soon traveled to West Texas following other family members to the oil rich Ector County. Darnell grew up following the oil fields with his parents. He was an only child.

Darnell went through the public-school system and graduated from Ector High School in 1959. He played sports and loved football. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Grissom in 1958. After graduation, the couple started their college education. Darnell graduated form West Texas State University with a degree in education and became a dad in 1964.

After several years in the Texas Panhandle, the family returned to Odessa, Texas. He taught and coached until his retirement. After he retired, he became the safety director for G.Q Salmon. He finished his working career at that point.

He struggled with Parkinson's and dementia for many years, but never gave in to the disease. On his last day, he was trying to walk and keep some of his independence.

Michael Scott and Shauna Dianne were his children. Michael preceded him in death but left a grandson, Zachery Scott McCrury and a few cousins.

Darnell was cared for at home until he entered Courtyards Memory Care and was there for a year and eight months. There, he was cared for by many caregivers. The two that were there from the beginning were Bevin Jackson and Brenda White. They gave many hours to his care and, his family is incredibly grateful.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, no services are planned. His final resting place will be in the old Lamesa Cemetery in Lamesa, TX. He will be placed near his son in the Kilgore family plot.

Published in Odessa American on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
4323320991
