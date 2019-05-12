ODESSA - Martha L. Farris, age 79, of Odessa, passed away on May 7, 2019 in Odessa.



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Shawn Miller of 6th and Jackson Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Martha was born November 14, 1939 to Carter and Audrey Murphy in Hobbs, NM. She attended school in Rankin, TX. Martha married Jesse B. Farris on April 24, 1961 in Rankin, TX. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed all holidays and special times with family. Her hobbies included playing golf and cards.



Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse B. Farris, her parents Carter and Audrey Murphy, her brother, Donald Murphy, Her sister, Audrey Foster.



She is survived by her sons, JB Farris, Jr., Clay Farris and wife Roni, Darrel Farris and wife Tonjua; daughter, Donna Jones and husband Steve; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be JB Farris, Clay Farris, Darrel Farris, Steve Jones, Wes Farris and Jake Stephen.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to .



The family of Martha Farris wish to extend our sincere thanks to the Home Care providers and Home Hospice of Odessa.



The family of Martha Farris wish to extend our sincere thanks to the Home Care providers and Home Hospice of Odessa.