ODESSA - Sisto V. Sais, of Odessa, completed his journey to his eternal home on July 5, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born on September 28, 1936 in Pecos, TX.



He is preceded in death by his father, Rafael Sais; mother, Augustina Villalobos Sais; two brothers; and nine sisters.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Felicita M. Sais; son, Alonzo Sais; daughter, Diana Sais DeVigilio; three grandchildren and the light of his life, Sierra Angelika DeVirgilio, Damien Sisto DeVirgilio and Xavier Rafael DeVirgilio, all of Odessa; two sisters, Carmen Jaso and Florentina Dominguez, both of Pecos; and by many cherished nieces and nephews.



Sisto was loved and cherished by so many. As a barber in Odessa for over 40 years he touched so many lives. He loved his customers and their many stories that were told at Classic Barber Shop. He was a loyal Cowboys fan and enjoyed camping and the outdoors. He will missed by many.



Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5-9 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home with the Rosary being recited at 7 PM. A memorial mass will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church.



