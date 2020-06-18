William Preston "Bill" McGee
ODESSA - William "Bill" Preston McGee, Sr., 93 years, passed away on June 15, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Jayton Cemetery in Jayton, Texas with Pastor Jake Edwards officiating. Bill was born in Jayton, Texas to Larce Jackson McGee and Nora Ella Grice on September 3, 1926. He married Margie Lou Myrick on March 17, 1951 in Jayton, Texas. Bill's life works were cowboy, diesel mechanic and dump truck operator. He enjoyed working in his yard, vegetable gardens, fishing, day trips, building great motors, and cows & horses. Bill was saved and baptized at Friendship Baptist Church in Odessa. He loved his Lord and walks with him now. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings; wife, Margie; son, Bill McGee, Jr.; granddaughter, Shelly Smith; sons-in-law, Forrest Wayne Smith and James Pingelton. He is survived by daughter, Sheila Pingelton; grandsons, Preston McGee and wife, Lisa; Jarrod McGee and wife, Tabatha; great grandchildren, Kaylee, Liam, Jax, Hope and Faith. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



Published in Odessa American on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
