Barbara Ann Smith passed away peacefully in her home and a beautiful reunion of souls in Heaven happened Friday, August 7, 2020. Widowed a very short time from her husband of 60 years, Edward "Ed" W. Smith, it was evident she didn't want to be apart from her lifelong sweetheart.

Born February 1937 in Washington, to the late Walter S. and Audrey McClelland, she was also predeceased by a brother, Walter "Bud" McClelland; and a dear sister-in-law, Nancy McClelland.

Three surviving daughters were blessed to call her mom, Susan Hutcherson (Tim), Sharon Leppard (Michael) and Amy Meyer (Alan). Six grandchildren were loved beyond measure by their Nan, T.C. Hutcherson (Kari), Daniel Hutcherson, Shannon Pruitt (Sam), Adam Hutcherson, Ryan Leppard (Katie) and Will Meyer. She also lovingly enjoyed six precious great-grandchildren.

Barbara was happiest spending time with family, traveling with her husband, sunny shores and was known to never leave her home without her lipstick on!

A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 15, in Mackey Funerals and Cremations, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607, with visitation prior from 3 to 3:45 pm.

In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation to the Greenville Area Parkinson Society at gapsonline.org.