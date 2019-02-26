Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Snarey.

Barbara Snarey, 91, of Houston, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, in her home.

She was born August 24, 1927, in Canonsburg, a daughter of William "Banjo" and Helen McCarl Simpson.

Mrs. Snarey was a member of First United Methodist Church in Houston and belonged to the United Methodist Women.

She was one of the original Bell Telephone operators in Washington. She retired from McGraw-Edison in Canonsburg, where she had worked for 24 years.

Mrs. Snarey was a senior volunteer at the Canonsburg Hospital and belonged to the Tuesday afternoon bowling league in Canonsburg.

On May 15, 1949, she married William E. Snarey, who died October 6, 1996.

Surviving are a daughter, Nancy Powell of Houston; a son, David Snarey of Washington; three grandchildren, Brandon Powell and Laura Oliverio (George) both of Houston and Tina Allen of Canonsburg; seven grandchildren, Connor, Brayden and Landen Oliverio, Abbigale and Audrey Powell and Mikayla and Devon Allen; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Norman and William Simpson.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation or service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

