Bill Schooley III passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the age of 59.

He was born November 11, 1960, in Pittsburgh, to William J. Schooley Jr. and the late Judith Walter Schooley.

On September 9, 1989, he married the love of his life, Fawn M. Schooley, and together they raised their sons, Dylan R. Schooley of Washington, William J. Schooley IV of Cleveland, Ohio, and daughter Delaney M. Schooley of Washington.

Bill graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1979, briefly attended Penn State University and then graduated in 1986 from Robert Morris College, where he was an avid and very gifted volleyball player and sometime coach. He loved animals, nature, music and playing guitar, though his greatest passion was woodworking. He was talented and meticulous with his projects, which ranged from outdoor structures to furniture and guitars. He was always building on to his home to make it a place of happiness and comfort for him and his family.

Bill was a quiet, kind and generous man who cherished his family and home above all else in life. He was incredibly proud of his children and felt that they were his biggest accomplishments.

He was employed by Verizon for 26 years before illness forced him to retire.

In addition to his father, wife, children and many friends who are left to cherish his memory, he will be dearly missed by his sister, Elizabeth W. Schooley; his brother, Timothy M. (Kelli) Schooley, all of Pittsburgh; his mother-in-law, Jackie Warnick; his brothers-in-law, Donald, Cliff and Jesse Warnick, all of Washington; his nieces, Shelby and Lydia Warnick; and nephew Aaron (Heather) Warnick; his daughter-in-law-to-be, Sydney Dydiw; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William J. and Gertrude Schooley; and maternal grandparents George and Margaret Walter; and his father-in-law, Donald E. Warnick.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, at West Washington United Methodist Church, 625 Fayette Street, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 19, with the Rev. James Kimmel officiating.

