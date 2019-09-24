David Bee Parks Sr. passed on to join those that went before him Saturday, September 21, 2019.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Joyce; and grandson, Tyrone. He leaves behind a daughter, Heather Jennings-Greulich (Frank) of Naples, Fla.; son David Junior (Kami) of Lake Mary, Fla.; and stepdaughter Tina Carr of Canonsburg. Also seven grandchildren, Blake, Jillian, David, Jonathan, Travis, Tonaiya and Traiya.

David was born April 3, 1944, in Butler, an only child of Charles and Mary Parks.

David lived in Butler before graduating from Carnegie Tech (now Mellon) in 1967. He met his wife, Joyce, in 1978 and together they enjoyed 33 years of marriage, making their home in Prosperity. They shared a passion of British sports cars, participating in the Western Pennsylvania Triumph Association, and traveling, completing three trips to England, exploring Cancun, Mexico, and many excursions throughout the United States.

Committed to a life of service, he was a member of DeMolay, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Syria Shriners, Scottish Rite, Free Masonry and is a past master of Sunset Blue Lodge (1993). He was member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for 38 years.

He and Joyce served the Lord at Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church. His professional career began in television broadcasting with stops in Washington, D.C., and St. Louis. He eventually returned to Western Pennsylvania with a desire to go into business for himself. Through various periods of his life he owned and operated David's Mobile Home Heating and Air Conditioning, Interstate Radiator and Prosperity Greenhouse.

During his early years he drove and turned wrenches on a Triumph GT6 (previously owned by Group 44 Inc), his own Formula Ford, Sport Renaults and other race cars at tracks all over the country. David's passion for motorsports eventually evolved into restoring classic English cars. He kept busy in retirement building furniture and other wood crafts, following in his grandfather's footsteps.

In 2017, he moved to Lake Mary with his son and his family. While there he attended Grace United Methodist Church, was a member of the Central Florida Woodworkers Guild and the Central Florida Triumph Register. He was frequently found in the stands of his grandson's football and hockey games, cheering them on. Blessed with the gift of gab, he was verbose, but equally quick to lend an ear. David truly believed strangers were simply friends he hadn't yet met.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 27. Interment in Prosperity Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Give Kids the World, an organization that both he and Joyce supported, at www.GKTW.org.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.