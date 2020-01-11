Donald R. Pietroboni, 71, of Finleyville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Born April 27, 1948, in New Eagle, he was a son of Martin and Emma Simoncelli Pietroboni.

Don retired in 2003 as an auditor for the PA Department of Public Welfare. After his graduation from Monongahela High School in 1966, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Penn State University. Following college he spent six years serving in the Army National Guard.

An avid golfer, Don was a member of the Monongahela-Valley Country Club and was proud to have won the club championship in 2007. A lifetime member of the Nittany Lion Club, he never missed a home football game. He was a loyal Pirate fan, and season ticket holder for over a decade. He coached his daughters' slow-pitch softball teams, mostly as head coach of the Finleyville Phantoms. This team went on to place within the top 10 in the nation. He was a proud father and champion for all sports his daughters played. This continued as he was a constant cheerleader for his grandchildren with all of their endeavors.

In recent years, he became an enthusiastic traveler and was a devoted son and a good friend to many. He always tried to attend morning Mass at either St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Finleyville or St. Andrew the Apostle in Monongahela.

Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Bailey; two daughters and sons-in-law, Shelley and Matt Dawson of Apex, N.C., and Sharon and Dan Cuffe of Cary, N.C.; a sister, Linda Kibler of Seymour, Tenn.; and four grandchildren, Davis and Grayson Cuffe, and Lance and Paige Dawson; his wife Betty's daughter, Laura Benning and her children, Kayla and Cole Benning.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Roskov Pietroboni, who died in 2001.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com. Everyone attending the funeral is asked to go directly to St. Andrew the Apostle, 722 West Main Street, Monongahela, for a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, with Fr. Kevin Dominik as celebrant. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations in honor of Don Pietroboni can be delivered in person or sent to: Union Finley Athletic Association, c/o Key Bank, 318 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063.