Donna M. (Sickenberger) Boyce
1941 - 2020
Donna M. Sickenberger Boyce, 79, of Monongahela, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in her home.

Born September 15, 1941, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Sarah R. Jacoby Sickenberger.

Donna graduated from Monongahela High School and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Monongahela, the Order of the Eastern Star and the Rainbow Girls. She always enjoyed playing cards with her friends in various card clubs around the area. Along with being a homemaker, she worked as a secretary at the former Lincoln Elementary School in Monongahela and the wire transfer department at the former 3 Rivers Bank in Large until her retirement.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, John and Deanna Boyce of Canonsburg; and a daughter, Jonna Ference of Monongahela; two grandsons, Trevor and Logan Ference; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Boyce of Monongahela; two nephews, Dennis and wife Jane Johnson and Richard and wife Marjorie Johnson of Greensburg; two special cousins, Gail Wrenshall of Washington and Esther McCarty of New Eagle.

Preceding her in death was her husband, John E. Boyce, who died October 27, 2013; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Earl Johnson; and a brother-in-law, David Boyce.

Friends will be received in the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 14, with Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made in Donna's name to the First United Methodist Church, 430 W. Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063. Guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines and social distancing.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 12, 2020.
