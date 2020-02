Dorselda Sember, 87, of McDonald, died Sunday, February 9, 2020.

She was born October 24, 1932, in McDonald, a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Mary Jesiolkiewic Sember.

Miss Sember was a member of St. Alphonsus R.C. Church, McDonald, and was a loving sister and aunt.

She is survived by her sister, Nancie Sember Rizzuto; brothers, Joseph Jr. and John Sember; and nieces and nephews Phillip Muskovich, Dorselda Parker, Michele Spinosa, Angel Rizzuto, Darci Smith, John Sember, Gregory Sember, Jessica Sember and Erin Sember. Also surviving are several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Marie Muskovich.

Friends will be received from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, in the Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. in St. Alphonsus R. C. Church, McDonald. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Oakdale.

