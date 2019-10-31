Duane Anton Ryan, 65, of Hershey, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, in Hershey Medical Center, surrounded by loving family.

He was born November 2, 1953, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Tamer and Elizabeth Katschinsky Ryan.

Duane was a 1971 graduate of Mapletown High School and California University of Pennsylvania. He retired from Hilti, where he was a tool repair manager for more than 20 years, and later worked for AHEDD as an employment specialist in the Harrisburg field office.

Mr. Ryan was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Hershey, where he would volunteer as a money counter and at the church's summer festival. He also volunteered for many years at Hershey Medical Center.

Mr. Ryan was blessed with the time he spent traveling the United States and Europe with his wife, Angie, as well as a love of history, especially the Civil War and trips to Gettysburg. He enjoyed walking and hiking and was a well-known dog lover, always having biscuit treats in his pockets.

Duane is survived by his wife, Angela Udovich Ryan; a brother, Sean Ryan and his wife, Twyla; a nephew and godson, Andrew Ryan; and other nieces and nephews Terra DeAlmeida, Summer White, Juliet Ryan, Ramona Harris-Hamilton and Damein Harris.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Ryan-Coil.

A prayer service will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 31, followed by a visitation concluding at 8 p.m. in Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, 88 Lucy Avenue, Hershey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 359 West Areba Avenue, Hershey. An additional visitation will be held from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. Interment of his cremains will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Crucible.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to either Heart of the Parish Fund, in care of St. Joan of Arc Church, 359 West Areba Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033, or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary at www.bestfriends.org/sanctuary.

Arrangements are being handled by Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. of Hershey.

Send condolences via the guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.