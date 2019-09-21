Edith Manfredi Greskovich, 93, of Lowhill, Centerville Borough, passed away peacefully Thursday September 19, 2019, at the Residence at Hilltop, Monongahela.

She was born December 29, 1925 in Clarksville, a daughter of the late Luigi and Rachela Cardamone Manfredi.

Edith was a 1943 graduate of East Bethlehem High School and also Penn Commercial Business School in Washington and had been employed by Tri County Joint Municipal Authority as the office manager for many years before retiring.

She was a member of the St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Fredericktown Campus, where she was active in the Christian Mothers and Parish Council. She also enjoyed baking and cooking for family and friends, especially using her traditional Italian recipes.

On September 15, 1951, she married John Greskovich, who died March 5, 2008.

Surviving are two sons, John Greskovich (Carol) of Eighty Four and James Greskovich of Oakdale; a sister, Catharine Ferrari of Monaca; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a son, Mark Greskovich; five brothers, Frank, Lucia, James, Jeno and Pete Manfredi; and three sisters, Angeline Zurzolo, Mary Kacz and Louise Domon.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Greenlee Funeral Home, 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown, where prayers will be said at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday September 23, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 pm in the St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Richeyville Campus with Rev. Edward L. Yuhas officiating. Interment will be in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Fredericktown Public Library, P.O. Box 625, Fredericktown, PA 15333 or a . An online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.