Gerald D. Bates, 62, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, June 23, in his home, surrounded by family.

He was born October 22, 1957, in Waynesburg, a son of the late William R. and Sarah Snyder Bates.

Gerald worked as a mechanic in various coal mines until his retirement from Emerald Mine in 2012. He had many passions including hunting, fishing, and spending time at his camp near Lake Erie, but he most enjoyed spending time on his farm, raising cattle and restoring classic tractors and farm equipment.

He was a lifelong member of Pitt Gas Missionary Church. Throughout his life, he always made faith, family, and friends his priorities.

Gerald was also a member of the American Legion and Marianna Lyceum where he proudly said he met some of the very best people.

On April 5, 1980, he married his beloved wife, Sharon Tretinik, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Ryan Bates of Clarksville; and daughter, Shannon Bates (fianc Joseph Tysk) of Canonsburg.

In addition to his wife and children, surviving are two sisters, Barbara (Willard) Ankrom of Jefferson and Patty (Hubert) Ross of Aleppo; two brothers, William Bates, Jr. of Waynesburg and Robert (Patricia) Bates of Jefferson; many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a brother Kenneth who died in 1963, and a sister who died in infancy.

Following CDC guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing, friends will be received from 5 to 8 pm on Friday, June 26, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 27, with Pastor Carl Leipold officiating. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.