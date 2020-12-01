Janet M. Scherich, 75, of Moundsville, W.Va., died Friday, November 27, 2020, in her home.

She was born November 10, 1945, in Rich Hill Township, a daughter of the late Delmer and Blanche Allison Scherich.

She was a retired employee from WVA-OHIO Motor Sales, with more than 40 years of service, and a member of Moundsville Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Scherich; and a sister, Betty Rinehart.

Survivors include two nephews, Todd (Wanda) Scherich of South Carolina and Brad (Leigh Ann) Scherich of Moundsville; four great-nieces and nephews, Collin Scherich, Callie Scherich, Reagan Scherich and Colton Scherich; several friends; and her church family.

Private services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Moundsville Baptist Church, 1911 4th Street, Moundsville, WV 26041.

Sympathy expressions can be left at grisellfuneralhomes.com.