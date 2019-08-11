Jeffrey Raymond Skarupa, 59, of McDonald, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 9, 2019.

Jeffrey was born May 13, 1960, in Canonsburg, a son of Steve and Loraine Skarupa. He graduated from Fort Cherry High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Marines.

Jeffrey worked as a breeder and trainer of Mountain Cur hunting dogs for the remainder of his years, receiving multiple awards including the 2008 World Tree Dog Association World Championships World Bench Show Championship Cur. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and, most of all, his dogs.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his sisters, Paula (Greg) Linenfelser, Ellen Fehl and Karen (Russell) Dysert; sister-in-law Sandra Skarupa; and several nieces and nephews.

Jeffrey is preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Skarupa III.

Private arrangements entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, Robinson Township.