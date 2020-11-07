Jo Anne Wright, 85, of Nineveh, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, in her home.

She was born February 14, 1935, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late John Zollars Knisely and Amelia Knisely.

In March of 1954, she married Herbert Clayton Wright, who died June 8, 2020.

Jo Anne resided most of her life in the Nineveh area. She had operated a ceramics studio from her home. She had a passion for flowers, especially giant sunflowers, and was an avid photographer. Jo Anne used to ride her own motorcycle. She enjoyed shopping at yard sales and flea markets. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a source of joy in her life.

Surviving are four children, Ruby Kirk, Barbara Karpan (Michael), Carol Pusateri (David) and James Wright; four grandsons, Brandon Henry (Clarissa) and Chad Henry (Brandon Marzke), Nathaniel Wright and Tristian Wright; two great-grandchildren, Alivia Henry and Preston Burgard. Also surviving is a brother, John Michael Knisely (Virginia); sisters-in-law June and Wanda Wright; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a son, David Lynn, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon, the time of services, Monday, November 9, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, followed by interment in Fairmount Cemetery, West Finley.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.