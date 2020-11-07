1/1
Jo Anne Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jo Anne Wright, 85, of Nineveh, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, in her home.

She was born February 14, 1935, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late John Zollars Knisely and Amelia Knisely.

In March of 1954, she married Herbert Clayton Wright, who died June 8, 2020.

Jo Anne resided most of her life in the Nineveh area. She had operated a ceramics studio from her home. She had a passion for flowers, especially giant sunflowers, and was an avid photographer. Jo Anne used to ride her own motorcycle. She enjoyed shopping at yard sales and flea markets. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a source of joy in her life.

Surviving are four children, Ruby Kirk, Barbara Karpan (Michael), Carol Pusateri (David) and James Wright; four grandsons, Brandon Henry (Clarissa) and Chad Henry (Brandon Marzke), Nathaniel Wright and Tristian Wright; two great-grandchildren, Alivia Henry and Preston Burgard. Also surviving is a brother, John Michael Knisely (Virginia); sisters-in-law June and Wanda Wright; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a son, David Lynn, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon, the time of services, Monday, November 9, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, followed by interment in Fairmount Cemetery, West Finley.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
182 W High St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
7246273155
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved