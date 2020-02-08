John Alexander "Zigger" Nelson, 94, of Marianna, died Wednesday afternoon, February 5, 2020, in the home of his daughter, Sandra.

He was born April 6, 1925, in Clearfield County, a son of John and Elizabeth Greg Nelson.

For 16 years, he worked for Bethlehem Mines in Marianna. Then, in 1967, he started his own heating and air conditioning business, Nelson Refrigeration.

On December 9, 1955, in Ironton, Ohio, he married Garnet A. Bradshaw, who died September 11, 2014.

Surviving are five children, Rex Nelson (Tammy), Philip Nelson, Timothy Nelson (Stacy), David Nelson (Amy) and Sandra Nelson (Leonard); nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a brother, Robert Nelson; a sister, Dorothy Giacomantonio; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a grandson, Philip Nelson, and six siblings, Margaret Presley, Jean Leno, William Nelson, Jack Nelson, Ann Stepp and Betty Matchett.

Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255.

Memorial contributions may be made to Anova Hospice, 875 Greentree Road, 2 Parkway Center Drive South, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.

