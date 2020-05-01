Jorge Alberto Sanchez
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jorge's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jorge Alberto Sanchez, 58, of Canonsburg, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born November 29, 1961, in Mexico, a son of the late Jose Luis Sanchez and his surviving mother, Magdelena Munoz Sanchez.Surviving are his wife, Maria Viveros Sanches; daughters Salud Merari, Nelly Sanchez; sons Jorge Sanchez and Rodrigo Sanchez; sisters Antonia, Norma, Irma, Alejandra, Anna Lucy and Adrianna; and a brother, Jose Sanchez; grandchildren Alberto Sanchez, Kelsie Sanchez and Mirella Sanchez; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.A sister, Angelica Sanchez, is deceased.Arrangements are in the care of DeAngelo Funeral Home and are private. A Hispanic Mass of Christian Burial can be viewed at https://hrmmsp.org/stream. A tribute wall is also available at www.deangelocare.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Mass of Christian Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeAngelo Funeral Home
1290 Jefferson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-9110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved