Joycelyn Pellegrini, 77, of Houston, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born November 15, 1941, in Washington, a daughter of the late Frank Lutes and Eleanor Posten Lutes Tagsherer.

Mrs. Pellegrini had worked at the former Hitchen Post Restaurant, Washington and Canonsburg hospitals and for Canonsburg Pottery.

She was an artist who enjoyed painting, drawing and dancing.

Mrs. Pellegrini was a former member of Red Hat Society.

On June 11, 1966, she married Charles F. Pellegrini, who survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Barbara Jean Edwards (Larry) of Los Lunas, N.M., Charlene G. Chavez (Richard) of Fallowfield Township and Marcella Lynn Cregut (Rodney) of Strabane; five grandchildren, Heather Perry, Travis Edwards (Tamera), Charles Fulkerson (Annie), Steven Chavez and Nathaniel Cregut; six great-grandchildren, Mia Rose, Guinevere and Lily Edwards, Julia and Logan Perry and Charles Francis and John Fulkerson; a brother, James D. Lutes (Pam) of Bullard, Texas; a sister, Linda Miller (Donald) of Seattle, Wash.; two stepbrothers, David and Donald Lutes; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, John Roger Posten; a stepbrother, Charles Lutes; and a stepsister, Patty DeJohn.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 14. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

