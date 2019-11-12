Joycelyn Pellegrini (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joycelyn Pellegrini.
Service Information
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA
15342
(724)-745-2350
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joycelyn Pellegrini, 77, of Houston, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born November 15, 1941, in Washington, a daughter of the late Frank Lutes and Eleanor Posten Lutes Tagsherer.

Mrs. Pellegrini had worked at the former Hitchen Post Restaurant, Washington and Canonsburg hospitals and for Canonsburg Pottery.

She was an artist who enjoyed painting, drawing and dancing.

Mrs. Pellegrini was a former member of Red Hat Society.

On June 11, 1966, she married Charles F. Pellegrini, who survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Barbara Jean Edwards (Larry) of Los Lunas, N.M., Charlene G. Chavez (Richard) of Fallowfield Township and Marcella Lynn Cregut (Rodney) of Strabane; five grandchildren, Heather Perry, Travis Edwards (Tamera), Charles Fulkerson (Annie), Steven Chavez and Nathaniel Cregut; six great-grandchildren, Mia Rose, Guinevere and Lily Edwards, Julia and Logan Perry and Charles Francis and John Fulkerson; a brother, James D. Lutes (Pam) of Bullard, Texas; a sister, Linda Miller (Donald) of Seattle, Wash.; two stepbrothers, David and Donald Lutes; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, John Roger Posten; a stepbrother, Charles Lutes; and a stepsister, Patty DeJohn.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 14. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.