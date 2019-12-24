Karen E. Bartley Clark, 70, of Washington, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.

She was born December 30, 1948, to the late Fred W. and Evelyn Javorsky Bartley, of Masontown.

A member of Immaculate Conception Church, she was a graduate of German Township High School and the Washington School of Radiology.

Karen spent her career at the Washington Health System, as supervisor of the radiology department. She also helped to open the Neighborhood Health Center.

An avid bowler, Karen was inducted into the Washington County Bowling Hall of Fame and she enjoyed gardening. Most of all, she treasured spending time with her two children, and four beloved grandsons. She was always very involved in her children's activities when they were growing up, during which time, Karen could be found in the bleachers at most soccer games and wrestling matches, cheering on the older boys. In later years, she spent many days riding around the yard in her golfcart, much to the delight of the youngest boys.

Karen will fondly be remembered for her commitment to her family and for her generous spirit.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and Clifford "Bo" Iddings.

On June 17, 2000, she married Gary Clark, who survives.

Also surviving are her children, Sandy (Ronnie) Harris of Claysville and Craig (Michelle) Iddings of Washington; grandsons, Tyler Harris, Aaron Harris, Leo Iddings and Beau Iddings; a brother, Jerome (Marilynn) Bartley of Carmichaels; as well as many other family members and friends.

"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever."

Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 26, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28, in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 118 West Chestnut Street, Washington, with Father John Lynam as Celebrant.

Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301. Additional information and guestbook available at www.NealFuneralHome.com