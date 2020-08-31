1/1
Leonard Leroy Brigger
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Leonard L. Brigger, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital.

He was born June 24, 1931, in Ridgeway, a son of the late Leonard George Brigger and Mabel Golda Ecklund Brigger.

Leonard graduated from Otto Eldred High School, Class of 1949. Following graduation, he went to work at Dresser Industries.

He married Dawna Mae Brown of Eldred, in 1951. They were married 63 years until her death in 2015. After he married, he served with the U.S. Navy. After his service to his country, he attended Penn State University and graduated with a BS in Petroleum Engineering. He then had a career for 32 years with Halliburton Services. Leonard was a free mason and a member of the Northern Star Lodge #555 for over 50 years out of Duke Center, Pennsylvania.

He attended Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in McMurray for over 48 years. He spent his later years travelling, fishing at Black Lake, N.Y. and golfing.

Surviving are his son, Mark (Ellen) Brigger of Dallas, Tex.; daughters, Colleen Niven of McMurray and Linda (Tony) Krause of Houston, Tex.; five grandchildren, Nicole (Ryan) Zamora, Kenneth Brigger, Lexie Krause, Stefan Krause and Ian Krause and two great- grandchildren, Ella and Zoey Zamora; one brother Richard (Rae Ann) Brigger; as well as various nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Dawna Brigger; and a sister, Lucille Rizzo.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, where services will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA. Internment with military honors will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to either Washington City Mission, 45 W. Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301 (www.citymission.org) or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church at 105 Gateshead Drive, McMurray, PA 15317 (www.OurRedemer-peters.org). Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Service
09:45 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved