Leonard L. Brigger, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital.

He was born June 24, 1931, in Ridgeway, a son of the late Leonard George Brigger and Mabel Golda Ecklund Brigger.

Leonard graduated from Otto Eldred High School, Class of 1949. Following graduation, he went to work at Dresser Industries.

He married Dawna Mae Brown of Eldred, in 1951. They were married 63 years until her death in 2015. After he married, he served with the U.S. Navy. After his service to his country, he attended Penn State University and graduated with a BS in Petroleum Engineering. He then had a career for 32 years with Halliburton Services. Leonard was a free mason and a member of the Northern Star Lodge #555 for over 50 years out of Duke Center, Pennsylvania.

He attended Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in McMurray for over 48 years. He spent his later years travelling, fishing at Black Lake, N.Y. and golfing.

Surviving are his son, Mark (Ellen) Brigger of Dallas, Tex.; daughters, Colleen Niven of McMurray and Linda (Tony) Krause of Houston, Tex.; five grandchildren, Nicole (Ryan) Zamora, Kenneth Brigger, Lexie Krause, Stefan Krause and Ian Krause and two great- grandchildren, Ella and Zoey Zamora; one brother Richard (Rae Ann) Brigger; as well as various nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Dawna Brigger; and a sister, Lucille Rizzo.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, where services will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA. Internment with military honors will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to either Washington City Mission, 45 W. Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301 (www.citymission.org) or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church at 105 Gateshead Drive, McMurray, PA 15317 (www.OurRedemer-peters.org). Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.