Leonard P. "Mag" Merigo, 77, of Westland, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Manor Care, Peters Township.

He was born November 30, 1941, in Westland, a son of the late Peter Leonard and Elizabeth Bowner Merigo.

Mr. Merigo had worked as a coal miner, in construction and was a local handyman.

He was a member of Westland Sportsman's Club.

In 1964, he married Judith Louise Goodyear, who died in 1999.

Surviving are a daughter, Kimberly Merigo of Westland; five sisters; three brothers; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are 12 siblings.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, May 15, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the funeral home.

None