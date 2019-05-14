Leonard P. Merigo

McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA
15342
(724)-745-2350
Obituary
Leonard P. "Mag" Merigo, 77, of Westland, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Manor Care, Peters Township.

He was born November 30, 1941, in Westland, a son of the late Peter Leonard and Elizabeth Bowner Merigo.

Mr. Merigo had worked as a coal miner, in construction and was a local handyman.

He was a member of Westland Sportsman's Club.

In 1964, he married Judith Louise Goodyear, who died in 1999.

Surviving are a daughter, Kimberly Merigo of Westland; five sisters; three brothers; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are 12 siblings.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, May 15, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the funeral home.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 14, 2019
