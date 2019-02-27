Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Mraz.

Margaret "Margie" Mraz, 89, of Burgettstown, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in Weirton (W.Va.) Geriatric Center. She was known by everyone as "Baba," which means grandmother in Slovak.

Margie was born February 22, 1930, in Carnegie, a daughter of the late John and Mary Bak Sipos. Margie was a 1947 graduate of Scott Township High School and married John Steve Mraz on June 23, 1956. They had two daughters and lived in Burgettstown since 1958. Margie was a homemaker and John was a steelworker, but the whole family enjoyed the family farm in their spare time. They hosted frequent picnics with family and friends, and loved spending time outdoors.

Margie was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, the Christian Mothers organization, Burgettstown Senior Citizens, Cross Creek Valley Senior Citizens and Red Hat Society. She also enjoyed knitting, playing canasta and doing ceramics with friends. Margie loved to cook and bake, and won several contests for her culinary talents. She was everyone's Baba; kind, giving and compassionate. After 41 years of marriage, John passed away, and now Margie is the last of her immediate family. Preceding her in death were parents John and Mary; sister Sue Michalo; and brother Andy Sipos.

Surviving Margie are two daughters, Mary Beth (Terence) Bukovinsky of Avella and Susan Marie Mraz of Framingham, Mass.; three grandchildren, Angela Marie Bukovinsky and husband Charles Long of Burgettstown, Malissa Ann (Joseph) Baker of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Paul John Bukovinsky II of Burgettstown; two great-grandchildren, Lillian Marie May and Steve Terence Baker; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home, Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, in Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1109 Main Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021, with the Rev. Zachary A. Galiyas officiating. Burial services will be held in St. Michael cemetery in Avella.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or .

Expressions of sympathy can be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.