Marie Johanna Hluszti Begovich, 92, passed away peacefully from this Earth and entered Heaven into the loving arms of her husband, Paul, Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Marie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. To know her was to love her, and her kind yet tough spirit will be missed by all.

Marie was born October 9, 1927, to the late Florian and Catherine Hluszti of Poland Mines. Marie was a longtime resident of Mather, though she loved spending time in Florida and Grindstone with her family.

She was a graduate of Mapletown High School. Marie enjoyed making crafts, and she was famous for her beautiful embroidered and crocheted projects. Marie was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, never missing a chance to cheer on her team.

Marie worked as an Avon representative for more than 30 years. However, her greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She devoted herself to making her family feel loved.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents Florian and Catherine; daughter Rosemarie; brothers Frank, Joseph and Michael; sisters Anne, Eva, Kay, Mary, Regina, Rose and Vern; sons-in-law Bernard and William; and grandson Paul Alan.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Paula (Daryl) Freeman-Flowers, Debra DeSimone and Paul (Ellen) Begovich Jr.; grandchildren William Freeman, Terri (Marc) Borchardt, Matthew (Stephanie) DeSimone and Melissa (Brian) Rizzo; great-grandchildren Emma DeSimone and Lucas Rizzo; sister Shirley Milush; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; and her beloved dog, Harley.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 4, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at Skirpan Funeral Home, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, January 6, in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Grindstone, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment will follow at Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com