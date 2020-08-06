1/1
Marlene L. Stainbrook
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marlene L. "Marty" Stainbrook, 86, of Washington, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in her home.

She was born September 2, 1933, a daughter of the late Paul V. and Madlyn Vandever Bebout.

Marty was a 1950 graduate of Miami High School in Miami, Fla. She went on to graduate from the Washington Hospital School of Nursing in 1954.

She worked as a nurse at Washington Hospital until her retirement in 1995, and was an active member of the Washington Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association.

On September 4, 1954, in Winchester, Va., she married the love of her life, Paul E. Stainbrook Jr., who died January 13, 2018.

Surviving are a son, Paul Craig (Laura) Stainbrook of Washington; a daughter, Dana Lee Stainbrook of Washington; and two grandchildren, Paul Christopher Stainbrook and Samantha Marilyn Stainbrook.

Deceased is a sister, Marilyn Bebout.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Avery United Methodist Church, 1100 Gabby Avenue #5916, Washington, PA 15301.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Andrew C. Piatt, director.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PIATT-BARNHILL FUNERAL HOME - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-3100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved