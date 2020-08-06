Marlene L. "Marty" Stainbrook, 86, of Washington, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in her home.

She was born September 2, 1933, a daughter of the late Paul V. and Madlyn Vandever Bebout.

Marty was a 1950 graduate of Miami High School in Miami, Fla. She went on to graduate from the Washington Hospital School of Nursing in 1954.

She worked as a nurse at Washington Hospital until her retirement in 1995, and was an active member of the Washington Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association.

On September 4, 1954, in Winchester, Va., she married the love of her life, Paul E. Stainbrook Jr., who died January 13, 2018.

Surviving are a son, Paul Craig (Laura) Stainbrook of Washington; a daughter, Dana Lee Stainbrook of Washington; and two grandchildren, Paul Christopher Stainbrook and Samantha Marilyn Stainbrook.

Deceased is a sister, Marilyn Bebout.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Avery United Methodist Church, 1100 Gabby Avenue #5916, Washington, PA 15301.

