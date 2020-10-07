1/1
Mary Conte
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Conte, 81, of Washington, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Monday, October 5, 2020.

Born February 16, 1939, in Canonsburg, she was a daughter of the late Carmine and Giovanna Bruno.

She was the beloved wife of Antonio Conte; loving mother of Frances (Kirk) Armstrong and Ronda (the late Richard) Tennis; grandmother of seven, Adam Armstrong, Sarah Armstrong, David (Corrie) David, Rachel (Jeff) Proctor, Sergio Athanasso, Tony Tennis, and Talia Tennis; great-grandmother of 10, Mason, Natalee, Eloriana, Seth, Gemma, Ryah-Grace, Amelia, Benjamin, Sophia and Emilee; and great-great-grandmother of Nikolaus; sister of Rose (the late Rolando) Conte, Eileen (the late Sebastian) Trovato, Gloria (Alfred) Contumelio And John (Eva) Bruno; also survived by nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and gardening. She had a generous heart. She was the most happy when she was helping others and donating to many charitable organizations. She was a longtime and avid member of St. Patrick Church, Canonsburg.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 9, in St. Patrick Church, 317 W. Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209 or www.cure4als.org.

View and sign the family's guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-260-5546
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved