Mary Kay Cronin, 80, of Marianna, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born January 24, 1939, in Marianna, a daughter of the late Timothy and Catherine Niverth Roule.

Mary Kay was a 1957 graduate of West Bethlehem High School.

Mrs. Cronin worked in several grocery stores as a deli and bakery manager and also worked for several banks in the area.

She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish and attended St. Mary and Ann Church of Marianna.

Mary Kay loved to cook and bake for her family and also enjoyed crafts.

Surviving are two daughters, Tina Rullo of Monessen and Sandra (Richard) Bellis of Fredericktown; three grandchildren, whom she loved very much, Nico and Noah Rullo and McKenna Bellis; one sister, Margaret Roule of Marianna; several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased in addition to her parents is a brother, Richard Roule.

Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, the time of a Blessing Service, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313. Interment will follow in Horn Cemetery. Online guest book and personal condolences are available at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.