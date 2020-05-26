Mildred Wilson Mills, 98, of Nemacolin, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Rolling Meadows Care, Waynesburg.Mildred was born November 25, 1921, one of 11 children born to George and Winifred Artis Wilson.Mildred married Kenneth Mills on January 23, 1944. They were married for 63 years, until Ken's death on December 12, 2007. They had two daughters, Janice and Sandra.Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Mills was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Bauer; sisters Bernice, Irene and twin, Gladys; brothers George, William, Jack, Art and Maitland "PeeWee" Wilson; and granddaughters Cindy Ramsey and Tammy Akey.Mrs. Mills is survived by her daughter, Sandra Stephens and husband Mevlin of Texas; brothers Arnold Wilson of Florida and Glen Wilson of Michigan; grandchildren Sherrie Knighton and Tracy Murphy of Texas, Kenneth Bauer, Denise DiLeo and Richard Bauer of Illinois and Tim Bauer of Florida; 19 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; special nephew George Wilson and niece Terry Wilson, both of Nemacolin; and many nieces and nephews.She liked to fish in her younger days and attended cash bashes at our local fire halls.Mildred left the greatest legacy of all, many grand and great-grandchildren.In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, a small gathering of friends and family are invited to attend a visitation in Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, Paul M. Lesako, supervisor, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.











