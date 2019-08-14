Nancy Grady, 67, of Strabane, died Monday, August 12, 2019.

She was born July 3, 1952, in Imperial, a daughter of John and Stella Peterman.

Nancy enjoyed reading, watching television, playing bingo and going out to eat with her family.

Prior to retirement, she worked at Shop 'n Save and later as a certified nursing assistant at Country Meadows.

Surviving are her son, Robert Grady Jr. of Strabane; her grandson, Dalton Grady of South Fayette; the Grady family; and her dear friend, Susan Gervasio of Houston.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Grady Sr.; two brothers, Robert and John Peterman; and her sister, Virginia Peterman Bush

Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, August 15, in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000. Burial will follow in Woodruff Memorial Park.

