Perry W. Morgan, 61, of Cecil Township, passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer Wednesday, October 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 21, 1958, in Evansville, Ind., a son of the late Bob and Bettye Morgan.

On May 1, 1982, he married the love of his life, Nancy Rinehart Morgan, who survives.

Mr. Morgan was an owner and vice president of T.A. Ward Constructors Inc., Oakdale. He was a member of the PUCA. He loved simply being with his wife, spending time with his family and he adored his grandsons. He enjoyed doing yard work, fixing things and hitting golf balls in his back yard. He loved his Harley motorcycle, vacationing at the beach and fishing off shore, and dining out. Perry always put his family first and worked very hard to provide for them.

Surviving, along with his wife Nancy, are three sons, Sean (Samantha) Morgan, Jamie (Madison) Morgan and Bubba Morgan. He was a devoted paps to two grandsons, Christian and Caleb Morgan and his third grandson on the way. Also surviving are a sister, Darla (Ben) Bolon; a brother, Terry (the late Suzie) Morgan; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Dana Morgan.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, November 9, in The Bible Chapel, McMurray, with Pastor Ron Moore officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the church.

