Peter H. Wright
1953 - 2020
Peter H. Wright, 67, of California, formerly of New Canaan, Conn., and Jamestown, R.I., passed away Monday, May 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Lydia "Lee" Stivers.Born February 6, 1953, in Washington, D.C., he was a son of Ellicott Wright of Jamestown, R.I., and Julie Camp Wright MacNary of St. Petersburg, Fla.He was the loving father of Matthew S. Wright of Tokyo, Japan, and Noah D. Wright of Austin, Texas, and stepfather of Stuart Young.He is survived by his sister, Mary "Missy" Engelhard; brother Tim Wright; sister-in-law B.B. Wright; former wife Karen DeGrange; stepsister Julie Hansen; stepmother Mary S. Wright; stepfather Don MacNary; daughter-in-law Elizabeth Buchanan; and many nieces and nephews.An emeritus professor at California University of Pennsylvania, Peter devoted his career to engaging and empowering college students in the field of technology education. A world traveler, Peter served in the Peace Corps in Zaire from 1976 to 1978, after graduating from Yale University.Peter had a passion for live music, playing in bands throughout his lifetime. He ran a weekly open mic at a community arts center in California for 10 years. He loved sailing and kayaking with friends and family, and spending time in his beloved Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to the Augusta Heritage Center of Davis and Elkins College, Elkins, W.Va., to support traditional music and arts education (augustaheritagecenter.org).





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Tot, Mary, and Missy, We were so sorry to hear the news about Peter. As always, you are in our thoughts.
Rob
Friend
May 9, 2020
I am very shocked by the unexpected death of my friend Peter. I am joining his family in these moments of mourning.
Peter H.W was my English teacher in Nyangezi /Zaïre in 1976 where he had come as a Peace Corps volunteer. We quickly became friends. Later he helped me financially for my engineering studies at the University of Lubumbashi.
We have lost sight of each other since 1978 when he returned home to the States.
By chance, I found him in 2004 thanks to Internet when I was on vacation in Pittsburgh. He invited me to his home in California, PA. It was an opportunity for me to "thank him" 27 years later for having counted in my life. We had a great time together sharing unforgettable memories.
Dear Peter, you were an extraordinary friend of simplicity and humanity.
Good bye friend, Requiescas in pace.

Jean-Baptiste M. Dunia
Friend
Jean-Baptiste M' DUNIA
May 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you from all of us at Soergels.
Randy Soergel
Friend
May 8, 2020
The world has lost another of its best. I worked with Peter for many years on the board of the Tech. & Engineering Ed. Assoc. of PA. I had the honor of swearing him in as President of the organization! I will miss the long chats and sometimes long silences of spending time with Peter. I will never forget his mentoring and friendship. Rest in peace my friend, and condolences to all who knew him
Jared Bitting
Friend
May 8, 2020
A down to earth gentleman yet inspiring instructor. Such a pleasure to share a chat with and motivator in embracing the profession of teaching technology. My condolences to the Wright family. I will certainly remember with high regard. Ok
Dan A
Student
May 8, 2020
May 8, 2020
We the faculty Technology, Engineering and Design Education at NC State University will greatly miss Peter and what he has met to each one us. Our thoughts are with the family at this time.
TDE
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Lee, I'm so sad I never got to meet Peter in person, though I know I would have loved him because I love Noah. And I would have met you both at Noah and Elizabeth's wedding--I'm Elizabeth Buchanan's mom. Life surely takes funny turns, doesn't it? I really enjoyed reading Peter's obit and learning more about him. I send my best wishes for your peace and healing and hope I can meet you in the future.
Anne Buchanan
Friend
May 8, 2020
I had Dr. Wright for many of my undergrad courses at ISU. I still have the textbook from the History of Tech Ed course. He made an impact on me, through his stories and compassion. I send my thoughts and prayers to the family. I am so sorry for your loss.
Nicole
Student
May 8, 2020
Peter had love in his heart. He was a wonderful supportive friend. A childhood friend. A light for me when darkness was near. We will miss you hear on earth and see you in heaven.
L.
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dr. Wright was the best professor I had throughout my college years. I had a lot of memories with him in and out of class, from music to design to just friendship. He will surely be missed. I remember making graphic designs for him frequently as well as him being the only professor who would offer me independent instruction in my last semester, where we spent a great deal of time together. Thank you Dr. Wright.
Gavin
Student
May 8, 2020
May 8, 2020
I treasured my time working with Peter at Indiana State University many moons ago! Saddened by this news! Prayers for all of you from an old friend in Indiana.
Patrick
Friend
May 8, 2020
I had him for a class at Cal. He taught me so much. I am still using many of the concepts/projects today in the classroom.
Jake Perkowski
Student
May 8, 2020
May 8, 2020
I remember most the always present smile from Peter and his kind demeanor. Got to know him because of our involvement in Technology Education, our State Association and IITEA. He will be missed by many. Thinking of you all.
Randy McGRiff
Friend
May 8, 2020
This is a big loss! Peter Wright was the best teacher and most generous gentleman I ever met. As a student of his, when He was teaching English in the Marist School Weza, Nyangezi DR Congo, 1976-1977, He impressed All of with teaching techniques; frequently using music/songs, either written on the blackboard or recorded on his battery cassette recorder. It is incredible how all those have stuck in my mind to date and I have taught all of them to my children. Excellent teacher, but also very generous man! He decided to pay all my boarding fees that year. When his Mom and Dad visited him, he associated me as there walking in the village around the school. My visit in USA, in May 2015, He travelled all the from Pennsylvania to and from to meet me in Baltimore for 2 hours as I was unable get by to his home, where I was invited, though. I actually had so many Facebook messenger communication with him and sometimes FaceTime video talks with him. Amazing, How he quickly retrieved all those 1976 pictures and gave copies to me in Baltimore! Dear Peter, I will ever remember as a great teacher, a formidable humanist and artist in pictures and music. When I invited back to Congo last year, to offer a Seminar to our university students in Bukavu, you didnt say no, you didnt say yes. Always courteous and never willing to disappoint. Silence kept responding as I was asking your news in Facebook messenger Since November ! I was feeling something had gone wrong! Dear Peter, Rest In Peace!
Jean-Berckmans Muhigwa
Student
May 8, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this very sad news. I will never forget Peters smile and seemingly perpetually bright outlook on life and especially music. My deepest condolences to Lee and their family.
Mark
Friend
