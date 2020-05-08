This is a big loss! Peter Wright was the best teacher and most generous gentleman I ever met. As a student of his, when He was teaching English in the Marist School Weza, Nyangezi DR Congo, 1976-1977, He impressed All of with teaching techniques; frequently using music/songs, either written on the blackboard or recorded on his battery cassette recorder. It is incredible how all those have stuck in my mind to date and I have taught all of them to my children. Excellent teacher, but also very generous man! He decided to pay all my boarding fees that year. When his Mom and Dad visited him, he associated me as there walking in the village around the school. My visit in USA, in May 2015, He travelled all the from Pennsylvania to and from to meet me in Baltimore for 2 hours as I was unable get by to his home, where I was invited, though. I actually had so many Facebook messenger communication with him and sometimes FaceTime video talks with him. Amazing, How he quickly retrieved all those 1976 pictures and gave copies to me in Baltimore! Dear Peter, I will ever remember as a great teacher, a formidable humanist and artist in pictures and music. When I invited back to Congo last year, to offer a Seminar to our university students in Bukavu, you didnt say no, you didnt say yes. Always courteous and never willing to disappoint. Silence kept responding as I was asking your news in Facebook messenger Since November ! I was feeling something had gone wrong! Dear Peter, Rest In Peace!

Jean-Berckmans Muhigwa

Student