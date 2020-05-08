Peter H. Wright, 67, of California, formerly of New Canaan, Conn., and Jamestown, R.I., passed away Monday, May 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Lydia "Lee" Stivers.Born February 6, 1953, in Washington, D.C., he was a son of Ellicott Wright of Jamestown, R.I., and Julie Camp Wright MacNary of St. Petersburg, Fla.He was the loving father of Matthew S. Wright of Tokyo, Japan, and Noah D. Wright of Austin, Texas, and stepfather of Stuart Young.He is survived by his sister, Mary "Missy" Engelhard; brother Tim Wright; sister-in-law B.B. Wright; former wife Karen DeGrange; stepsister Julie Hansen; stepmother Mary S. Wright; stepfather Don MacNary; daughter-in-law Elizabeth Buchanan; and many nieces and nephews.An emeritus professor at California University of Pennsylvania, Peter devoted his career to engaging and empowering college students in the field of technology education. A world traveler, Peter served in the Peace Corps in Zaire from 1976 to 1978, after graduating from Yale University.Peter had a passion for live music, playing in bands throughout his lifetime. He ran a weekly open mic at a community arts center in California for 10 years. He loved sailing and kayaking with friends and family, and spending time in his beloved Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to the Augusta Heritage Center of Davis and Elkins College, Elkins, W.Va., to support traditional music and arts education (augustaheritagecenter.org).
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 8, 2020.