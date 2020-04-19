Phyllis K. Cline, 81, of Washington, peacefully went to heaven at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, with a loving aide by her side. In declining health since January, seriously ill for four days, she passed away of natural causes in Premier Washington Health Center, where she had resided since 2015. The caring staff, from all departments, treated her like family.

Phyllis was born in Washington on March 19, 1939, the youngest child of Mary Sickle Gatten. Being raised by only her mother, they were close and loved each other very much.

In her younger days, she worked as a waitress at the Monterrey Restaurant, later at Metro Glass Factory and after that she did private cleaning before breaking her ankle and becoming disabled.

Through three apartment moves, the loss of her beloved twin brothers, Freddie and Eddie Gatten, her dog Tiny and her many health battles and recovery from breast cancer, a rebuilt wrist, a serious stroke and her times of celebrating birthdays and holidays, she was always supported by her devoted friend of 45 years, Roberta, and now that friendship will respect her final wishes by seeing to private burial in Claysville with her mother.

Elvis was her forever love, along with the pet dogs she had, the color of purple, going out on trips to eat shrimp, doing activities and talking to her friends at the health center, getting her hair done, having Pepsi, snacks and chewing gum and the personal attention she got from her caregivers at Premier.

Deceased, but now angels holding her close, are her mother; six brothers; five sisters; special close friends and her pets.

Left to cherish her memory are her long-time dedicated caregiver, Roberta Findling, also Ida, Maryellen, Sue and her loving friends at the health center.

Please remember Phyllis by being kind to someone in need of a friend.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.