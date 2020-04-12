Richard "Dick" Arthur Burns, 76, of Wind Ridge, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Waynesburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born December 5, 1943, in Wind Ridge, he was a son of the late Ray Allen and Anna Lee Whipkey Burns.

Richard was a Greene County resident his whole life. He attended West Greene High School. When Richard was 16 years old, he was in a motorcycle accident and sustained injuries he never recovered from that left him crippled. He was a member of Harmony United Presbyterian Church. Richard was a former employee of Burns Drilling & Excavating, Ryerson State Park and did volunteer work at the Jacktown Fair for 15 years. He was employed with Weyerhouser Corporation, Jefferson, as a debarker for 22 years until he retired in 1993. Richard was a former member of the Richhill Volunteer Fire Department. He was a life member of Wind Ridge Sportsman's Club. Richard enjoyed CBs, his handle was "Red Top," video cameras, West Greene sports, playing cards at West Greene Senior Center and spending time with family and friends.

Richard is survived by one son, John Arthur Burns of Uniontown; four brothers, Walter "Buck" (Amanda) Burns of Graysville, Carl "Butch" (Nancy) Burns of Graysville, Phillip G. Burns of Wind Ridge and Alfred (Belinda) Burns of Wind Ridge; one granddaughter, Balee Nicole Burns; several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his former wife, Phyllis Lockerbie Burns.

At the request of the family, all services are private and have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181.

