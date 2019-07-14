Robert W. Dzurino, age 79, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully July 12, 2019, in McMurray Hills Manor.

Born July 8, 1940, he was a son of the late Mary and Michael Dzurino.

He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Dzurino; loving father of Robert M. (Colleen) Dzurino and George (Teresa) Dzurino; cherished grandfather of Haley (Erik), Darcy, Zachary, Andrew and Sophia; dear brother of Michael (Judy) Dzurino, Elizabeth (Michael) Nackoul, the late Mary Krashna, George Dzurino, and John Dzurino. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Bob worked for the Pittsburgh Plumbers Local Union 27 his entire career. He loved Pittsburgh Pirates baseball and flea markets. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Internment will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at .

