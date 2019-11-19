Ronald J. Yarkosky, 84, of Canonsburg, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, in St. Clair Memorial Hospital, Mt. Lebanon.

He was born July 24, 1935, in Strabane, a son of the late Steve A. "Becky" and Anna Veronica Polosky Yarkosky.

He lived in Canonsburg most of his life, where he was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and a 1953 graduate of Canonsburg High School.

Ron proudly served with the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of American Legion Post 902 in Houston. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as an electrical tester at the former McGraw Edison Power Systems and Cooper Industries.

Ron was a member of the Carniolan Slovene Catholic Union St. Jerome Lodge 153 and the Slovene National Benefit Society Lodge 138, both of Strabane. He was an avid bowler, and enjoyed hunting and golf. He most enjoyed walking and being in the water, especially Daytona Beach, Fla., where he visited for more than 20 years.

On July 16, 1955, he married Julia E. Sroka, who survives after 64 years of marriage.

Also left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Marsha Vorum and husband Charles of Acme; his son, Ronald Yarkosky and fiance Lori Katlubeck of Venetia; two grandchildren, Abigail and Alex Yarkosky; two brothers, Kenneth Yarkosky and wife Andrea of Strabane and Conrad Yarkosky and wife Janice of Canonsburg; a sister, Rebecca Hoffman and husband Wes of Strabane; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Canonsburg, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, November 22. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Patrick Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Interment will follow in Woodruff Memorial Park, Canonsburg. Full military rites will be accorded by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 Honor Guard of Canonsburg and the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 102 North Main Street, Houston, PA 15342, or a .

