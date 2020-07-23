Ross Burl Grinage Jr. passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, in Maryland, at the age of 62. He was a loving brother, who will be missed dearly.

Ross attended Washington High School then joined the United States Marine Corps at a young age. As a Marine, he lived in numerous states and was proud of his commitment. After his tour, he served in the Air Force as well.

He worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigations for years.

Ross was a caring, good man who would put others before himself. He liked to travel and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as old Western movies.

Ross was a son of the late Ross Burl Grinage Sr. and Flora Mae Gordon.

He is survived by four siblings, Cynthia Grinage of Atlanta, Rossalyn Culp of Washington, Beverly Grinage of Washington and Michael Grinage of Washington; numerous nieces and nephews and so many cousins.

He will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville at a later date.