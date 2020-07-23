1/1
Ross Burl Grinage Jr.
Ross Burl Grinage Jr. passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, in Maryland, at the age of 62. He was a loving brother, who will be missed dearly.

Ross attended Washington High School then joined the United States Marine Corps at a young age. As a Marine, he lived in numerous states and was proud of his commitment. After his tour, he served in the Air Force as well.

He worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigations for years.

Ross was a caring, good man who would put others before himself. He liked to travel and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as old Western movies.

Ross was a son of the late Ross Burl Grinage Sr. and Flora Mae Gordon.

He is survived by four siblings, Cynthia Grinage of Atlanta, Rossalyn Culp of Washington, Beverly Grinage of Washington and Michael Grinage of Washington; numerous nieces and nephews and so many cousins.

He will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville at a later date.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to a Dear Friend you will be missed,John Jr (Burger) Monika John 3 Williams Prayers to the Family.
Monika WILLIAMS
July 23, 2020
Were friends and co workers at FBI surely will be missed so caring and helpful all around great guy. My sympathy goes out to the family ..God Bless
Mckenzi Cristp
Friend
July 23, 2020
y sincere condolences to the family.
Kim Robinson
Friend
July 23, 2020
Semper Fi Marine. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. R.I.P.
Brother Marine, McKeesport, Pa.
Friend
