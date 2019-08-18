Russell William "Captain Russ" Bennett, 87, of Washington, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Premier Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

He was born October 20, 1931, in North Franklin Township, a son of the late Raymond Russell and Mildred May Ely Bennett.

From 1950 to 1952, he honorably served with the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.

Mr. Bennett retired in 1993 from Cooper Industries after 43 years of service. He worked as a production scheduler.

He was a member of the United Steel Workers Local 3968. He was a former member of the Bentleyville Volunteer Fire Department, lifelong member of the McMurray Veterans of Foreign Wars and was a member of the American Motorcycle Association.

Mr. Bennett became a referee for the A.M.A., traveling throughout the country from Boston to Las Vegas working meets for 15 years. He spent 13 years working races at the Loretta Lynn Dude Ranch.

He is survived by a daughter, Deborah Lynn Baker of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Sarah Bennett, Matthew Bennett (Rebecca) and Eric Baker; daughter-in-law Roxanne Bennett of Charlotte, N.C.; his companion Kathryn "Kay" Slagle; and three nieces.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a son, Dennis Keith Bennett, who died January 14, 2019.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Tuesday, August 20, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Interment will be private.

