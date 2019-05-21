Ruth E. Ames

Ruth E. Ames, 95, formerly of Clover Hill, passed away May 18, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.

She was born April 30, 1923, in Marianna, a daughter of the late John and Helen Nyswaner. She loved working the yard, dancing and crafts of all kinds.

She was a member of Eastern Star. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

At the time of her passing, she was living with her son-in-law, Tom Gavin, in Orlando.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband, Adrian "Babe" Ames; daughter Dwana Gavin; granddaghter Darla Gwynn; sister Dorothy Baum; and brother Bill Nyswaner.

She is survived by a daughter, Darla and Edward Malys; four grandchildren, Coy and Ann Malys, Tammy and Steve Williams, Dana and John Zachrias and Dale Gwynn; four great-grandchildren, Coy A. Jr. and Rachel Malys, Chelsea and Thomas Riggin, Keith and Donald; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jo Ann and Gerald Watkins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 21, 2019
